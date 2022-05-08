Record 12.3 million Syrian children need aid: UN

More Syrian children are in need than at any time since a devastating civil war erupted over a decade ago, but funding for them is "dwindling", the United Nations warned Sunday.

"Syria's children have suffered for far too long and should not suffer any longer," the UN children's agency said in a statement, noting that 12.3 million were in need of aid both inside the country and in the wider region where they had fled.

"More than 6.5 million children in Syria are in need of assistance, the highest number recorded since the beginning of the crisis, more than 11 years ago," it added.