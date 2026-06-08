Iran says US responsible for resumption of hostilities with Israel
Iran said Monday that the United States held responsibility for the resumption of fighting with Israel, saying Israel's actions "cannot be separated" from US policy.
"Without a doubt, as I said, the actions of the Zionist regime in the region cannot be separated from US policies," foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said at a press conference in Tehran attended by AFP.
"No one believes that the Zionist regime would carry out any action without prior coordination and cooperation with the United States," he added.