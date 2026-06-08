Middle East

Iran says US responsible for resumption of hostilities with Israel

AFP
Tehran, Iran
Iranian missiles are displayed at the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps(IRGC) Aerospace Force Museum in Tehran, Iran, 12 November, 2025.File Photo: REUTERS

Iran said Monday that the United States held responsibility for the resumption of fighting with Israel, saying Israel's actions "cannot be separated" from US policy.

"Without a doubt, as I said, the actions of the Zionist regime in the region cannot be separated from US policies," foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said at a press conference in Tehran attended by AFP.

"No one believes that the Zionist regime would carry out any action without prior coordination and cooperation with the United States," he added.

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