Israeli strike in Gaza kills family of four: hospital, Palestinian security officials
An Israeli strike in Gaza on Thursday killed a family of four including two children, Palestinian hospital and security sources said.
"The bodies of four members of the Ahmad family were recovered in pieces after an Israeli strike hit a house in the Beit Lahia Project area in the northern Gaza Strip," an official at Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City said, identifying the children as aged 12 and eight.
The Israeli military, contacted by AFP, said it was checking.
A Palestinian security source in Gaza, which is under the control of Hamas, said that Israeli warplanes struck after midnight in Beit Lahia and separately in the heart of the Jabalia refugee camp, with Israeli forces also firing on tents of displaced people and ambulances.
"Israel continues its violations in the Gaza Strip," the security source said.
Israel in October last year agreed to a ceasefire brokered by the United States but since then has advanced further into Gaza.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed no let-up in strikes targeting Hamas, which led the unprecedented 7 October, 2023 attack against Israel, and no pullout from Gaza until Hamas gives up all of its weapons.
Israel often identifies its targets afterwards. The Israeli military said that on Sunday it killed Sabhi Hadr Al-Atham al-Batrihi, claiming he was planting explosive devices against Israeli troops in the Gaza Strip.
Israeli strikes have killed more than 1,300 people since the ceasefire was announced, according to the Gaza health ministry, which operates under Hamas and whose figures are considered generally reliable by the United Nations.
The Israeli army has identified five deaths in its ranks over the same period, as well as the death of one civilian contractor.