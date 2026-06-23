Israel targeted Gaza children resulting in genocide: UN inquiry

Israeli authorities and security forces deliberately targeted Palestinian children, resulting in genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes in Gaza, and war crimes in the occupied West Bank, an independent U.N. inquiry said on Tuesday.

The report by the U.N. Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and Israel examined violations against Palestinian children since the start of the war between Israel and Hamas on 7 October 2023.

Around 30 per cent of those killed in the Gaza war were children, the report found.