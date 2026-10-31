Iran warns US, Israel against new attacks after Trump, Netanyahu threats

Iran's supreme leader on Saturday warned the United States and Israel against launching new attacks following their threats to resume strikes after crucial elections, as fears mount over a return to fighting.

The declaration came as the Islamic republic's top diplomat said there were no plans to hold talks with the United States, as indirect mediation via Qatar continues.

President Donald Trump has warned of fresh military action after the US holds midterm elections early next week, saying last weekend that he was weighing whether to "finish them off".

In Israel, which is coming off fresh elections, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has spoken of a "historic, one-time opportunity" to topple the Iranian government.

Polls in both countries could determine the direction of the conflict, with Israel having voted Tuesday but yet to form a new government.

"Any level or type of threat must be met with an immediate, impactful and geographically unrestricted response," Iran's supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei told top military commanders in a meeting, according to a statement.