Gaza becoming a graveyard for children: UN chief

United Nations secretary-general Antonio Guterres said on Monday that the protection of civilians "must be paramount" in the conflict between Israel and Palestinian militants Hamas, warning that the Gaza Strip was becoming "a graveyard for children."

"We must act now to find a way out of this brutal, awful, agonizing dead end of destruction," Guterres told reporters, and again called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire.

Israel has vowed to wipe out Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip, after the militants killed 1,400 people and took more than 240 hostages in a 7 October attack. Israel has struck Gaza from the air, imposed a siege and launched a ground invasion. Palestinian health authorities said the death toll in Gaza exceeds 10,000.