IAEA team to visit Iran on Sunday over nuclear probe

The UN nuclear watchdog said Wednesday a technical team will visit Tehran on Sunday aiming to resolve a years-long impasse over an inquiry into undeclared uranium particles found in Iran.

The Vienna-based International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has for years been calling on Iran to explain the presence of undeclared man-made uranium found at three sites, requesting "access to locations and material" as well as the collection of samples.

"At the invitation of Iran, an IAEA technical team will be in Tehran on Sunday", an IAEA spokeswoman said.