In Bangladesh, usually, Eid Ul-Fitr is observed a day after Saudi Arabia.

On Sunday, the National Moon Sighting Committee will sit in a meeting at the Baitul Mukarram Mosque.

If the moon is sighted in the sky on Sunday, Eid Ul-Fitr will be celebrated on Monday in Bangladesh.

Otherwise, the month of Ramadan will end on Monday and the Eid will be celebrated in Bangladesh on Tuesday.