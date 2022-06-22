Saudi crown prince pays first visit to Turkey since Khashoggi murder

Saudi Arabia’s de facto ruler will on Wednesday take another step towards breaking his international isolation by paying his first visit to Turkey since the murder in 2018 of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the kingdom’s Istanbul consulate.

The talks in Ankara between Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan come one month before a visit to Riyadh by US president Joe Biden, for a regional summit focused on the energy crunch caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Erdogan’s decision to revive ties with one of his biggest rivals is also driven in large part by economics and trade.