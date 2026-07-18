US-Iran fighting escalates with infrastructure targeted

Iran struck infrastructure in the Gulf on Saturday and threatened a "full-scale offensive" in retaliation for a week of intensifying US strikes on the Islamic republic.

A month after the foes agreed a now abandoned preliminary deal aimed at ending their war, renewed fighting has taken in a broader ranges of targets, with Tehran accusing Washington of hitting an airport, railway station and bridges.

Iran retaliated Saturday with strikes on an oil facility in Kuwait as well as a power and water plant, authorities in the Gulf state said, while in Bahrain the army said air defences repelled a wave of Iranian attacks.

"Iran will no longer limit itself to retaliatory, like-for-like responses... and no political border will be safe," said Major General Mohsen Rezaei, a senior military adviser to Iran's supreme leader, according to state media.