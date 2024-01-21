Iran blames Israel, vows revenge after Guards die in Syria strike

In Tehran, foreign ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanani also accused Israel of being behind the attack and said Iran “reserves the right to respond to organised terrorism” at the appropriate time and place.

Quoting an informed source, Iran’s Mehr news agency said “the Revolutionary Guards’ Syria intel chief” and his deputy were among those “martyred in the attack on Syria by Israel”.

Mehr later quoted the IRGC as saying a fifth member wounded in the strike had died.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor said the Israeli strike on the Mazzeh neighbourhood of the capital killed 10 people.

The Guards’ Sepah news agency blamed the attack on the “evil and criminal Zionist regime (Israel)”, and named four of those killed as Hojatollah Omidvar, Ali Aghazadeh, Hossein Mohammadi and Saeed Karimi.

The mid-morning strike, which sent a large plume of smoke skywards, was also reported by Syrian state media.

Official news agency SANA said a residential building in Mazzeh had been targeted in what it called “an Israeli aggression”.

The defence ministry said the strike killed “a number of civilians”.

An AFP journalist said the building had been reduced to debris.