Suez crisis triggered Israel’s first occupation of Gaza

Perched on his sofa in a windowless room, leaning forward on his cane, Bassam Barbakh said Israel’s first military incursion into Gaza 65 years ago was seared into his memory.

“I swore when I was a child that if I lived a thousand years I couldn’t forget what happened,” the squat 73-year-old told AFP at his home in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza.

Israel’s controversial history in the Palestinian enclave includes nearly four decades of occupation—from 1967 to disengagement in 2005 -- and a blockade since 2007, the year Hamas Islamists seized the territory.