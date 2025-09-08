UN human rights chief condemns ‘mass killing’ of Palestinian in Gaza

The United Nations human rights chief condemned Israel on Monday for its “mass killing” of Palestinian civilians in Gaza and “hindering of sufficient

lifesaving aid”, saying the country had a case to answer before the International Court of Justice.

Volker Turk, who heads the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), stopped short of describing the Gaza war as an unfolding genocide, as hundreds of UN staff had urged him to do.