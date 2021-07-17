Syria's Assad takes oath after much maligned re-election

President Bashar al-Assad took the oath of office for a fourth term in war-ravaged Syria Saturday, after officially winning 95 per cent of the vote in an election dismissed abroad.

It was the second presidential poll since the start of a decade-long civil war that has killed almost half a million people and battered the country's infrastructure.

Shortly before the ceremony, rockets fired by pro-government forces killed six people including three children and a rescue worker in the country's last major rebel bastion of Idlib, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

Assad, 55, was sworn in on Syria's constitution and the Qur'an in the presence of more than 600 guests, including ministers, businessmen, academics and journalists, organisers said.