Syria's Assad visits UAE, first trip to Arab state since war began

A video posted by WAM showed Assad smiling as he stood alongside Sheikh Mohammed in front of the Syrian and Emirati flags, as well as gesticulating and smiling during talks.

The visit drew a sharp rebuke from Washington, with the State Department saying it was "profoundly disappointed and troubled" by what it called an apparent attempt to legitimize Assad.

Assad's only trips outside Syria during the war have been to Iran and Russia, close allies whose military support helped him turn the tide against opponents who had been backed by governments including US-allied Gulf states.