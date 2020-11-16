Syria’s foreign minister Walid Muallem dies: state TV

AFP
Damascus
In this file photo taken on 23 June Syria's Foreign Minister Walid Muallem holds a press conference on new US sanctions imposed on the country, in the capital Damascus.
Syria’s foreign minister, Walid Muallem, died Monday at dawn at the age of 79, the government announced on state television.

The veteran diplomat, who had been foreign minister since 2006, started his career as a diplomat in 1964.

The state news agency SANA carried an official government announcement but did not specify the cause of death.

Since 2012, a year after Syria’s deadly conflict started, he was also made deputy foreign minister.

In press conferences, he was known for his mocking stances against the West, whom he accused of conspiring to start the conflict.

