Biden, UN General Assembly pile pressure on Israel’s Hamas war

Pressure intensified on Israel on Tuesday as US President Joe Biden warned it risked losing support in its war on Hamas by “indiscriminate” bombing in Gaza and the UN General Assembly demanded a ceasefire.

Israeli forces battled Hamas militants and bombed more targets in the devastated Gaza Strip more than two months into the war sparked by the Palestinian group’s unprecedented 7 October attack.

But Israel’s staunchest ally warned it risked losing backing over the terrible humanitarian toll in Gaza, which the United Nations likened to “hell on earth”.

Biden said Israel had “most of the world supporting it” after the 7 October attack, which according to Israeli officials killed around 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and took 240 hostages.