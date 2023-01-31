Israel and Palestinians risk deeper conflict in a distracted world

The Israeli-Palestinian conflict has ebbed and flowed for decades through wars, uprisings and peace talks. Now Israel has normalised relations with more Arab states, while Palestinians have grown more isolated and divided.

With prospects for political progress bleaker than they have been for years and with world powers now distracted by the Ukraine war, violence has steadily been rising.

The latest outbreak followed months of confrontations that left 190 Palestinians dead, according to United Nations figures. In addition to the seven killed on Friday, 29 Israelis and foreign nationals, including civilians and soldiers, were killed by Palestinians last year, according to Israeli government figures.

Tensions have risen further since prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu returned to power in December with religious nationalists in key cabinet posts, promising a tougher stance and enraging Palestinians.

“I think this deterioration is going to continue and is inevitable,” said Ghassan Al Khatib, a Palestinian analyst and professor of politics at Birzeit University in the West Bank.

The rise of populist Israeli politics was fuelling demand for uncompromising action against Palestinians, which would “bring further Palestinian reactions and that will lead into a continuity of the current escalation”, Khatib said.

Israeli national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who angered Muslims by visiting the Al Aqsa mosque compound within days of taking office, supports the death penalty for Palestinians convicted of killing Israelis and immunity from prosecution for Israeli soldiers and police.