HRW warns Gulf labourers at risk as temperatures soar

Human Rights Watch said Sunday that migrant workers in the Gulf were at risk from extreme heat, urging countries to extend protections for labourers exposed to soaring temperatures.

The United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Kuwait, where migrants represent a sizable share of the workforce, lie in one of the planet's hottest regions where summer temperatures often edge towards 50 degrees Celsius (122 degrees Fahrenheit).

"Every summer reveals that the climate crisis aggravates the occupational health and safety catastrophe for the millions of migrant workers dangerously exposed to extreme heat," said Michael Page, HRW's deputy Middle East director.