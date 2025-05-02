‘We are the people of this land,’ Palestinians mark ‘Nakba’

About 300 Arab Israelis gathered Thursday in the ruins of a village that Palestinians fled during the 1948 war that led to the creation of Israel, to commemorate what Palestinians call the “Nakba”, or catastrophe.

As Israel celebrated Independence Day on Thursday, the demonstrators—men, women, and children—marched through the ruins chanting, “Your independence is our Nakba”.

The place where the demonstrators gathered was previously the village of Al-Lajjun.

The site, once home to thousands of Palestinians, has now been partly taken over by kibbutz Megiddo, an Israeli farming community.