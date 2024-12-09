With Assad gone, Middle East battle lines are redrawn

Andreas Krieg, a security specialist at King's College London, said that Iran and other "Axis of Resistance" members would now have to concentrate on their "home turf".

"And so the axis will lose its transnational flavour and its regional strategic depth."

The lightning speed at which the rebels, dominated by the Islamist Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) group, took Aleppo and then the country stunned the whole world.

No one in Syria, or in the capitals that opposed or supported Assad, had expected Damascus to fall so quickly. Attention had been focused on the Gaza war between Israel and Hamas and Israel's strikes on Hezbollah in Lebanon.

The 59-year-old Syrian leader long seemed secure with the backing of his Iranian, Russian and Hezbollah allies.

Some Arab neighbours had even started moves to normalise relations, strained since the civil war started with the repression of anti-government protests in 2011.

But HTS, which originated from Al-Qaeda before severing ties, smashed that outlook in just a few days when cities fell and statues of Assad's feared father Hafez al-Assad were toppled.