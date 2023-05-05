Israel seized Binance crypto accounts to ‘thwart’ Islamic State, document shows

Israel has seized around 190 crypto accounts at crypto exchange Binance since 2021, including two it said were linked to Islamic State and dozens of others it said were owned by Palestinian firms connected to the Islamist Hamas group, documents released by the country’s counter-terror authorities show.

Israel’s National Bureau for Counter Terror Financing (NBCTF) on 12 January confiscated two Binance accounts and their contents, one of the documents on the NBCTF’s website showed. The seizure was to “thwart the activity” of Islamic State and “impair its ability to further its goals,” the NBCTF said on its website.

The NBCTF document, which has not been previously reported, did not give any details on the value of the crypto seized, nor how the accounts were connected to Islamic State.

Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange by trading volumes, did not respond to Reuters’ calls and emails seeking comment.