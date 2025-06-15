Israel rescuers say 8 dead, over 130 wounded after Iran strikes

Waves of overnight Iranian strikes on Israel killed at least eight people, including children, according to emergency services, after air raid sirens sent millions across the country scrambling into shelters.

In the central region, at least four people, including a 10-year-old boy, were killed and around 100 others wounded in a rocket strike, according to a spokesperson for Magen David Adom (MDA).

In Shfela region, another 37 people were wounded, the spokesperson added.