UN expert calls US sanctions on Iran ‘devastating’

An independent United Nations expert said Wednesday that the impact of sanctions imposed by the United States on Iran was “devastating”, describing them as illegal and urging they be lifted.

“During our visit, we were able to identify (the) devastating humanitarian impact of sanctions,” said Alena Douhan, the UN special rapporteur focused on the impact of unilateral sanctions.

“The measures imposed against Iran violate international law—they are illegal,” Douhan added, speaking to reporters at the end of a 12-day visit to Iran, the first to the Islamic republic by a special rapporteur since 2005.