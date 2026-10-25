Thousands rally in Israel capital against Netanyahu ahead of vote

Thousands gathered in Tel Aviv on Saturday for a large anti-government demonstration, three days ahead of a general election widely viewed as a referendum on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The protest was organised by the October Council, a group founded by the families of victims and hostages taken by Palestinian militants on 7 October, 2023, to demand accountability for the failure to prevent the Hamas attack that sparked the Gaza war.

According to Israeli media, the gathering saw the participation of the leaders of the four main opposition parties, including Gadi Eisenkot, the former military chief of staff who is neck and neck with Netanyahu and who received a warm reception from the crowd.