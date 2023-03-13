Dead or alive? The Palestinians wrongly declared 'martyrs'

For two weeks after Palestinian mother Basma Aweidat received the devastating news her son had been shot dead by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank, she was in mourning.

Then she got a phone call, telling her that while 28-year-old Thayer had indeed been shot, he was alive and being treated at a hospital in Israel.

"I couldn't believe what they were telling me," said Basma.

Amid the chaos of surging violence in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in the West Bank, such traumatic tales of muddled identities are rare but not unique.

In Thayer Aweidat's case, the Israeli army launched a February 6 raid at the entrance to Aqabat Jabr refugee camp near the West Bank city of Jericho, searching for suspects accused of carrying out an attack against Israelis.