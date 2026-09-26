Iran will make no nuclear concessions, Iranian official says

Iran will show no flexibility over its nuclear program even if the United States accepts its proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, which calls for steps including the lifting of a US naval blockade on Iranian ports, a senior Iranian official told Reuters on Friday.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the waterway would remain closed until “all of Iran’s conditions are met” by the United States.

Under Iran’s proposal, Tehran has offered to reopen the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz. Within seven days, hostilities would end on all fronts, including Lebanon, the United States would lift its blockade on Iranian ports, release Iran’s frozen funds and waive its oil sanctions, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said on Thursday.