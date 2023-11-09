Gaza workers stuck in West Bank desperate to return despite war

It seems an incongruous question in the middle of Israel's war with Hamas, but asked who wanted to return home, these Gazans stuck in the occupied West Bank responded as one: "Me, to be with my family."

"My wife is alone in Gaza City, under the bombs, with our four children. They are scared. They have nothing, no water, no food. I must go back to try to help them," said a desperate Abdelazim al-Arifi, whose children are aged between seven months and nine years old.

Arifi, 29, had been working at a factory in the north of Israel for nine months when Hamas launched its surprise attack on October 7.

Not long after, Israel annulled the 18,500 work permits given to Palestinians from the Gaza Strip, where unemployment sits at 50 per cent.

Arifi, suddenly in Israel illegally, went to the West Bank, occupied Palestinian territory.