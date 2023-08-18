Will Saudi envoy to Palestinians overshadow Israel ties?

Najif bin Bandar al-Sudairi, who also serves as Saudi envoy to Jordan, has been named as the first ever nonresident ambassador to the Palestinian Authority and consul general in Jerusalem. He remains based in the Jordan capital Amman.

Al-Sudairi will occasionally travel to Jerusalem to fulfill these two additional roles. Saudi Arabia will not, however, establish a permanent diplomatic residence in Jerusalem to deepen relations with the Palestinians, said Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen.

While al-Sudairi may meet with Palestinian officials, Cohen told Tel Aviv-based radio station 103FM that al-Sudairi would not have an official presence in Jerusalem. “That we will not allow,” Cohen said earlier this week.