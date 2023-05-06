Iran executes Swedish-Iranian dual national

Iran on Saturday hanged Swedish-Iranian dissident Habib Chaab for "terrorism", drawing condemnation from Sweden, in the Islamic republic's latest use of the death penalty against dual nationals.

Chaab had been held in Iran since October 2020 after he vanished during a visit to Turkey before going on trial in Tehran, which does not recognise dual nationality.

Convicted of "corruption on earth" for heading a rebel group, he was condemned to death in December and Iran's supreme court upheld the sentence in March.

"The death sentence for Habib Chaab... nicknamed Habib Asyud, the head of the Harakat al-Nidal terrorist group... was carried out today, Saturday morning," the judiciary's Mizan Online website reported.

"He was hanged."