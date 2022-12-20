Qatar’s migrant workers wary of life after the World Cup

“At first they laughed at us as ‘fake fans’ but I think they have come to accept us now,” said Rasheed, who wore a t-shirt with the word “rights” written across the front. He could not give his full name out of fear of action by his Qatari employers.

Workers from India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal and Sri Lanka helped build many of Qatar’s eight stadiums, and to fill them for the matches. India was one of the top ticket-buying nations.

But photo portraits of the workers who built the Lusail stadium where Sunday’s final was held were taken down from its walls just before the tournament started. Few of the 88,000 people inside were from South Asia.

“It is very rare that we can come out and celebrate like this,” said Shafiq, from the Indian state of Kerala, who celebrated while wearing an Argentina shirt.