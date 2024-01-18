US strikes in Yemen after Huthis re-designated ‘terrorist’ entity

American forces targeted 14 missiles that were ready to launch in Yemen, the US military said Wednesday, after Washington re-designated the Iran-backed Huthi rebels as a “terrorist” entity for their attacks on merchant vessels.

The Huthis—who have already faced multiple rounds of air strikes in response to their targeting of international shipping—struck a US-owned bulk cargo carrier in the wake of the designation announcement, and vowed to continue attacks they say are in support of Palestinians in Gaza.

US forces “conducted strikes on 14 Iran-backed Huthi missiles that were loaded to be fired in Huthi-controlled areas in Yemen,” Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement.

“These missiles on launch rails presented an imminent threat to merchant vessels and US Navy ships in the region and could have been fired at any time, prompting US forces to exercise their inherent right and obligation to defend themselves,” CENTCOM said.

Hani Kayed, a 44-year-old resident of the Yemeni port city of Hodeida, told AFP he heard an explosion at around 2:16 am (2316 GMT Wednesday) in the east of the city near the airport.