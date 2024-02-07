Hamas gave ‘positive’ response to truce deal: Qatar

“We’re studying it intensely... and we will be working as hard as we possibly can to try to get an agreement,” Blinken said.

The war started with unprecedented Hamas attacks on Israel on 7 October, which resulted in the deaths of about 1,160 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official figures.

Militants also seized around 250 hostages. Israel says 132 remain in Gaza including 28 who are believed to have been killed.

Vowing to eliminate Hamas, Israel has launched air strikes and a land offensive that has killed at least 27,585 people in Gaza, mostly women and children, according to the health ministry there.

The United Nations, rights groups and charities have deplored the “catastrophic” humanitarian situation in the Hamas-run territory.

Israel’s campaign has devastated swathes of Gaza, destroyed hospitals and displaced half of its population of 2.4 million, while food, water, fuel and medicine are in dire shortage.

Heavy strikes and fighting continued on Tuesday, with the health ministry in Gaza saying at least 107 people were killed in 24 hours, including six policemen securing an aid truck.

And fear has mounted for more than a million Palestinians sheltering in the far southern city of Rafah, after Israeli warnings it was the next target of its campaign to eradicate Hamas.