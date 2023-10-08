Disrupting Saudi-Israel ties may have motivated Hamas attack: Blinken

"It wouldn't be a surprise that part of the motivation may have been to disrupt efforts to bring Saudi Arabia and Israel together, along with other countries that may be interested in normalising relations with Israel," Blinken told CNN in an interview on Sunday.

Blinken added the United States has also taken note of reports of several Americans killed and missing in Israel and Washington is looking to verify the details and figures.

The secretary of state said details of new U.S. assistance for Israel will be made public later, as he labelled the attack on Israel as a "terrorist attack by a terrorist organisation."

"We are looking at specific additional requests that the Israelis have made. I think you're likely to hear more about that later today," Blinken told CNN.