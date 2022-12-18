Syria fuel crisis slows down life in Damascus

Syrian student Ziad al-Ezz can no longer get to university as severe fuel shortages cripple the capital Damascus, pushing residents to seek alternatives for heating and shuttering businesses.

With the country’s economy battered by more than a decade of war, authorities have announced four fuel price hikes since the start of the year as well as rationing of petrol and fuel oil supplies.

“Our struggle for fuel starts at home and doesn’t end” in the classroom, said Ezz, 20, who studies literature at the University of Damascus.

“At home it’s extremely cold without heating, and on the street it’s not easy to find transport.”