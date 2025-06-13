IRGC chief Salami, ex-national security chief killed in Israeli strikes: Iran

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Friday confirmed that several senior military figures and scientists were killed in Israeli airstrikes targeting Tehran.

Iran’s former national security chief Ali Shamkhani has been killed in Israel’s strikes on Iran, according to Iranian state media, UNB reported citing several agencies.

“The assassination of Ali Shamkhani was also confirmed,” Iranian state news network IRINN said on Friday.

Shamkhani was a key adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei and served as secretary of the nation’s National Security Council for almost a decade.