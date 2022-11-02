Arab League backs Qatar in World Cup 'defamation campaign'

Qatar, whose ruler Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani was at the meeting in Algiers, has faced global criticism over its treatment of foreign workers and over LGBTQ and women's rights.
The Arab League's member states, who adopted the resolution unanimously, confirmed "our total rejection of the baseless campaign of defamation against" Qatar.
The tiny but gas-rich emirate has spent tens of billions of dollars on preparations for the tournament, which starts on 20 November.
Last week Sheikh Tamim said that "since we won the honour of hosting the World Cup, Qatar has been subjected to an unprecedented campaign that no host country has faced."