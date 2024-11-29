Netanyahu threatens 'intensive war' if Hezbollah breaches fragile truce

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu threatened Hezbollah Thursday with an "intensive war" if it breaches a fragile Lebanon ceasefire, which on its second day is straining under pressure from both sides.

Hours before, the Israeli military said it struck a Hezbollah weapons facility in south Lebanon, where it said "terrorist activity was identified". Earlier it opened fire on people it said were in breach of the truce.

The ceasefire, which came into effect before dawn on Wednesday, seeks to end a war that has killed thousands in Lebanon and sparked mass displacements in both Lebanon and Israel.

"If necessary, I gave a directive to the (Israeli army)" to wage "an intensive war" in the event of any breach of the truce, Netanyahu said in an interview with Israeli broadcaster Channel 14.

Earlier, the Israeli military had said "terrorist activity was identified in a facility used by Hezbollah to store mid-range rockets in southern Lebanon," adding that "the threat was thwarted" by its air force.

Nazih Eid, mayor of Baysariyeh in south Lebanon, told AFP a strike had hit an area of his town.

"They targeted a forested area not accessible to civilians," he said. The deal to end the war in Lebanon was brokered by Israel's top ally the United States and France.