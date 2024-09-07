Israeli troops shoot Turkish-American woman dead at West Bank protest

Israeli troops shot and killed a Turkish-American woman who had been taking part in a protest against settlement expansion in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on Friday, Palestinian and Turkish officials said.

The White House said it was deeply disturbed by the death of Aysenur Ezgi Eygi and called on Israel to investigate. Turkey's foreign ministry said she was shot in the head, and placed blame on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government for her death.

Palestinian officials described her as a 26-year-old activist from Seattle who held both U.S. and Turkish citizenship.

Eygi graduated from the University of Washington in Seattle recently, the school's president, Ana Mari Cauce, said in a statement that described news of her death as "awful" while adding that Eygi had a "positive influence" on other students.

Israel's military said its troops had fired toward a male "main instigator" who posed a threat by hurling rocks at soldiers.

The military was looking into reports that a female foreign national "was killed as a result of shots fired in the area. The details of the incident and the circumstances in which she was hit are under review."