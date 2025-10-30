Israel carries out new strikes in Gaza after asserting commitment to ceasefire

Israeli planes and tanks pounded areas in eastern Gaza on Thursday, Palestinian residents and witnesses said, a day after Israel said it remained committed to a US-backed ceasefire despite launching more lethal bombardments in the territory.

Witnesses said Israeli planes carried out 10 airstrikes in areas east of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, while tanks shelled areas east of Gaza City in the north. No injuries or deaths were reported.

The Israeli military said it carried out "precise" strikes against "terrorist infrastructure that posed a threat to the troops" in the areas, which Israel still occupies.