US forces strike Islamic State targets in Syria

An official told US media that more than 90 precision-guided munitions were used against over 35 targets, with more than 20 aircraft involved.

The aircraft reportedly included F-15E and A-10 fighter jets, AC-130J gunships, MQ-9 drones and Jordanian F-16s. Details about the exact locations of the strikes and possible casualties were not immediately available.

Centcom said the message to militant groups was clear, warning that any attack on US personnel would be met with decisive action.

US defense secretary Pete Hegseth echoed that stance, saying Washington would not relent in pursuing those who target American forces.

Operation Hawkeye Strike was first announced in December. Since then, US forces have killed or captured nearly 25 IS members in multiple missions, Centcom said.

The initial phase included large-scale strikes on dozens of IS sites across central Syria.

Although IS has been significantly weakened in Syria, it remains active, particularly in attacks against Kurdish-led forces in the northeast, amid ongoing instability following the collapse of Bashar al-Assad’s government late last year.