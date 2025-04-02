Israel expanding Gaza offensive to seize 'large areas'

Israel said Wednesday it would expand its military operations and seize "large areas" of the Gaza Strip where rescuers said 34 people were killed in Israeli strikes, including on a UN building.

Defence Minister Israel Katz said Israel would bolster its military presence in the Palestinian territory to "destroy and clear the area of terrorists and terrorist infrastructure".

The operation would "seize large areas that will be incorporated into Israeli security zones", he said in a statement, without specifying how much territory.