UN refugee agency chief says help Lebanon's most vulnerable

The United Nations' refugee agency chief called Saturday for sustained support for Syrian refugees in Lebanon and vulnerable Lebanese citizens, three years after the country's economy began collapsing.

"We must stand with Lebanon," UNHCR chief Filippo Grandi said at the end of a three-day visit to Beirut.

He urged the international community to help the country as it faces "one of its hardest moments" and hosts "one of the largest refugee populations per capita in the world".

Since late 2019, Lebanon has been in the throes of an economic crisis dubbed by the World Bank as one of the worst in modern history, dealing an especially heavy blow to vulnerable communities, including refugees.