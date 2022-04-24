Yemen capital’s first commercial flight since 2016 postponed

The first commercial flight from Yemen’s rebel-held capital in six years had to be indefinitely postponed after failing to obtain permits from the Saudi-led coalition, the national carrier said Sunday.

The capital’s airport was due to receive the commercial aircraft Sunday morning, reviving hopes that the war-torn country could resume some normal operations.

A brutal seven-year conflict pitting Yemen’s Saudi-backed government against Iran-backed Huthi rebels has killed hundreds of thousands and left millions on the brink of famine.