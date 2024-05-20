Iran’s nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri named acting foreign minister

Iran struck a landmark nuclear deal in 2015 in Vienna under which it agreed to curb the programme in return for sanctions relief, but former US president Donald Trump withdrew from it three years later.

After Iran had agreed the Vienna deal under its moderate president Hassan Rouhani, Bagheri emerged as one of its main critics, accusing the administration of bowing to the West.

He charged that the deal violated most of Khamenei’s “red lines” by imposing curbs and strict surveillance on the nuclear programme, which Iran says is strictly for civilian purposes.

After the US withdrawal and reimposition of sanctions in 2018, Bagheri accused Rouhani of having “given the West the impression that Iran is very weak”.

He later also used tough language to defend Iran’s efforts to revive the deal.

Last year he charged that the critics of those efforts “in reality want to deprive the Islamic republic of a key and important tool to guarantee national interests”.