Hamas armed wing says 'almost 50' Israeli hostages killed in raids

AFP was not immediately able to verify the claim. Israel launched a massive air and artillery bombardment of Gaza after Hamas carried out the brutal attacks on southern Israel.

Earlier, the Israeli army said 224 people were abducted by militants during the attack that left 1,400 people, mostly civilians, dead.

"We have informed the families of 224 hostages. This number is changing based on the intelligence we obtain," military spokesman Daniel Hagari told reporters.

"It will continue to change. The effort to return the hostages is a top priority."

According to Israeli government figures that could not be confirmed by AFP, at least half of the hostages have foreign passports.