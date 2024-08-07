Hamas names Yahya Sinwar new chief as region braces for Iran retaliation against Israel

Hamas on Tuesday named Yahya Sinwar, the man Israel says masterminded the 7 October attack that sparked the Gaza war, as its new political chief following last week's killing of his predecessor Ismail Haniyeh.

The announcement came with the Middle East on edge as it awaited Iran's retaliation over the killing of Haniyeh in Tehran.

Iran blames Haniyeh's death on Israel and has vowed to avenge him, while Hamas's Lebanese ally Hezbollah has also pledged to retaliate for his killing and that of its military commander Fuad Shukr in an Israeli strike in Beirut hours earlier.

Sinwar, who has been Hamas's leader in Gaza since 2017 -- with Haniyeh living in Qatar -- has not been seen since the 7 October attack.

A senior Hamas official told AFP that the selection of Sinwar sent a message that the militant group "continues its path of resistance".

Jibril Rajoub, secretary of the Central Committee of the rival Fatah movement that runs the Palestinian Authority in the occupied West Bank, said the decision was "logical and expected".