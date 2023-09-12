Divisive legal reforms ‘damage’ Israeli democracy: Lawyer

A leading Israeli lawyer urged the Supreme Court Tuesday to strike down a controversial plank of the government’s judicial reforms, saying it had already caused “severe damage” to Israeli democracy.

An unprecedented 15-judge panel convened to hear petitions against legislation which challenges the powers of the top court itself, by curbing its ability to overturn government decisions.

Detractors say the move paves the way for authoritarian rule, as part of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s broader judicial overhaul.