Over 38,000 women, girls killed in Gaza war by end of 2025: UN

“This includes over 22,000 women and 16,000 girls, amounting to an average of at least 47 women and girls killed every day.”

“On top of a staggering death toll, nearly 11,000 women and girls in Gaza have sustained injuries so devastating that they survive only with lifelong disabilities,” said Calltorp.

She said the war had reshaped Palestinian families, with tens of thousands of Gaza households now headed by women, who having lost their husbands, were now having to sustain their families “without income, without support, or access to essential services”.