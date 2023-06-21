Palestinian killed in West Bank village attacked by Israelis

A Palestinian man was killed Wednesday in an occupied West Bank village, as Israelis attacked residents and property in escalating violence.

The reprisals came hours after mourners held a funeral for a teenager killed in a Palestinian shooting targeting Israelis nearby, while Palestinians buried a girl killed in an Israeli raid.

"A martyr arrived at the Palestine Medical Complex from Turmus Ayya after being shot in the chest," a Palestinian health ministry statement said.

Lafi Adeeb, Turmus Ayya mayor, told AFP that 35 houses were damaged, around 50 cars torched and farmland set ablaze.

"We in Turmus Ayya are targeted -- after day after day -- by the aggressive (settler) outposts that were established here," he told AFP.